Wednesday, September 2, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Yaga Free Download (v1.1.25) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yaga Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yaga was launched on Nov 12, 2019About The GamePlay as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith...
    Read more
    Games

    Xeodrifter Free Download (Special Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Xeodrifter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Xeodrifter was launched on Dec 11, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install XeodrifterClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrench Free Download (Build 112) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrench Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrench was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameWrench is a extremely detailed race...
    Read more

    The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download (v1.0.0) Full Version




    The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wonderful 101: Remastered was launched on May 19, 2020

    About The Game

    A workforce of heroes from around the globe should UNITE to guard the earth from vicious alien invaders! This band of 100 Wonderful Ones works collectively utilizing their incredible skills to create a wide range of varieties. Whether or not it’s a large fist or a pointy blade, they’ll use their wits and energy to beat the enemy’s pitfalls and perils! And the ultimate member of this workforce of brave heroes—is you. From PlatinumGames, creators of the Bayonetta sequence, ASTRAL CHAIN, NieR:Automata, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, comes The Wonderful 101: Remastered! This sport might be PlatinumGames’ first self-published title, and is a powered-up model of The Wonderful 101, initially launched by Nintendo on September fifteenth, 2013 as a Wii U unique. The Wonderful 101: Remastered gives the unprecedented skill to regulate 100 heroes directly, with the flowing controls and dynamic motion which can be the PlatinumGames hallmark. It’s all introduced collectively by a pulse pounding story of heroic bravery and friendship standing tall in opposition to evil, and is PlatinumGames’ most formidable providing so far. Hideki Kamiya, director of The Wonderful 101, has supervised this remaster and added quite a few enhancements to make sure that this sport could be extra simply and completely loved by all and on numerous platforms, and with improved visuals, framerate, and loading time for an enhanced expertise on all fronts.




    How to Download & Install The Wonderful 101: Remastered

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once The Wonderful 101: Remastered is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Wonderful.101.Remastered.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Wonderful 101: Remastered folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10
    • Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-7100 CPU @ 3.90GHz (4 CPUs), ~3.9GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GT 630 (VRAM 1GB)
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 15 GB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: 1080p/60fps/Full Screen/Graphics setting “High”/HDR、V-Sync ON

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Yaga Free Download (v1.1.25) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yaga Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yaga was launched on Nov 12, 2019About The GamePlay as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith...
    Read more
    Games

    Xeodrifter Free Download (Special Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Xeodrifter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Xeodrifter was launched on Dec 11, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install XeodrifterClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrench Free Download (Build 112) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrench Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrench was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameWrench is a extremely detailed race...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrack: Exoverse Free Download (v1.0.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrack: Exoverse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrack: Exoverse was launched on Mar 6, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Yaga Free Download (v1.1.25) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yaga Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yaga was launched on Nov 12, 2019About The GamePlay as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith...
    Read more
    Games

    Xeodrifter Free Download (Special Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Xeodrifter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Xeodrifter was launched on Dec 11, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install XeodrifterClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrench Free Download (Build 112) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrench Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrench was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameWrench is a extremely detailed race...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Trapped On Monster Island Free Download (v1.01 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trapped On Monster Island Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trapped On Monster Island was launched on Oct 3, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Trap Shrine Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trap Shrine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trap Shrine was launched on Mar 29, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Trap Legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trap Legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trap Legend was launched on Jul 17, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Transport Inc Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Transport Inc Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Transport Inc was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Transformers: War for Cybertron Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Transformers: War for Cybertron Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Transformers: War for Cybertron was launched on Jul 10, 2010About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020