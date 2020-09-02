Theotown Free Download (v1.8.30p) Full Version









Theotown was launched on Jun 5, 2019

TheoTown is a metropolis constructing recreation in which you’ll be able to construct and handle your personal metropolis. Take on the position of a metropolis builder and handle a number of cities! Create a city and construct it as much as an unlimited metropolis. Be the mayor of every metropolis that may set up wonderful skylines and buildings, all of which simulate numerous statistics. Establish nice and complicated transportation networks. Choose how your residents will transfer round! Train stations, airports, bus depots. Manage and customise your transportation automobiles! Pick your plane livery , set up your bus routes, construct your rail community! Tackle emergency occasions, similar to pure disasters, illness, crime, and hearth. Erect world wonders like Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and lots of extra! Feel like one thing is lacking? Add it, with consumer made plugins! In opposite to the Android model of this recreation this can be a premium model. That signifies that there aren’t any Ads nor In-App-Purchases. You obtain all the extra contents inside one package deal for a set value.









Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Theotown is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to TheoTown.v1.8.30p.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Theotown folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Pentium

Intel Pentium Memory: 1024 MB RAM

1024 MB RAM Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Intel Integrated Graphics Storage: 200 MB accessible house

