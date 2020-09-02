Tokyo Dark Free Download (v1.0.10) Full Version









Tokyo Dark Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tokyo Dark was launched on Sep 7, 2017

About The Game

Detective Ito`s companion is lacking, however what begins as a simple case quickly spirals right into a twisted nightmare that causes Ito to confront her previous and query her personal sanity. Tokyo Dark locations the narrative in your palms. Your choices and actions change Detective Ito’s frame of mind, opening doorways to completely different prospects as you try to search out your companion and perceive the darkish and horrifying world round you. Will the previous come again to hang-out you, or will you stand by your choices?

How to Download & Install Tokyo Dark

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Tokyo Dark is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tokyo.Dark.v1.0.10.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Tokyo Dark folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Tokyo Dark Free Download

Note: Run the sport by launching “LAUNCHER_x64”









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 or above (64-bit Operating System Required)

Windows 7 or above (64-bit Operating System Required) Processor: AMD Phenom II X2 550, 3.1 GHz or Intel Core i3 3220

AMD Phenom II X2 550, 3.1 GHz or Intel Core i3 3220 Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3870 (512 MB) or GeForce 8800 GT (512 MB)

AMD Radeon HD 3870 (512 MB) or GeForce 8800 GT (512 MB) DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 3 GB obtainable area

DOWNLOAD NOW









