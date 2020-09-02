Tomb Raider: Underworld Free Download Full Version

Tomb Raider: Underworld Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tomb Raider: Underworld was launched on Nov 21, 2008
About The Game
Tomb Raider: Underworld represents a brand new development in exploration-based gameplay. As fearless adventurer Lara Croft discover unique areas world wide, every designed with an unbelievable consideration to element leading to breathtaking high-definition visible constancy that creates a really plausible world and delivers a brand new degree of problem and selection.
How to Download & Install Tomb Raider: Underworld
System Requirements
- Supported OS: Microsoft Windows XP (admin rights required)/Microsoft Windows Vista (admin rights required)
- Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3+GHz or AMD Athlon 2.5+GHz
- Memory: 1GB (Windows XP) / 2GB (Windows Vista) system reminiscence
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 6 collection 6800GT (or higher) / ATI 1800XT (or higher)
- Sound Card: Direct X 9.0c suitable sound card and drivers
- Hard Drive Space: 8 GB Free Space