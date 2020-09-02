Virtua Cop 2 Free Download Full Version









Virtua Cop 2 was launched on 1995

About The Game

Virtua Cop 2 is the follow-up to the closely profitable mild gun-based cops-and-robbers shooter on the Saturn and supplies extra ranges, missions, enemies, weapons, and three crime zones. Played as an on-rails shooter, Virtua Cop 2 is cut up into three phases: Big Chase, Save the Mayor, and Railline Shootout. Conflicts happen via banks, metropolis chases, motels, residences, ports, luxurious liners, trains, subways, warehouses, and extra. Levels could be performed in any order by way of the stage choice display screen, and after the primary a part of every stage two selectable paths are provided. A wide range of unhealthy guys are armed with axes, knifes, pistols, grenades, machine weapons, missile launchers, and extra. A boss will mark the top of every stage and embrace principally airborne (utilizing jet-propelled packs) enemies who use missile and plasma assaults. By capturing varied power-ups, gamers can purchase new weapons together with rifles, automatics, machine weapons, magnums, shotguns, and extra lives. Shooting a hostage will outcome within the participant dropping a life. Options embrace problem choice, gun looseness, selectable lives from one to 9, continues from infinite to 9, audio modes and checks, controller settings, and light-weight gun calibration. Virtua Cop 2 is suitable with each customary management pads and light-weight weapons.









How to Download & Install Virtua Cop 2

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Virtua Cop 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Virtua.Cop.2.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Virtua Cop 2 folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Virtua Cop 2 Free Download

Note: Press F7 to open up the controls console to map your personal controls with a keyboard or controller.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 98 or newer

Processor: Intel Pentium 133 MHz or higher

Memory: 32 MB RAM

Graphics: Any video card with 8 MB or extra of VRAM

Storage: 100 MB accessible area

