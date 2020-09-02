Thursday, September 3, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Wasteland 3 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wasteland 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wasteland 3 was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warriors: Rise To Glory! was launched on Feb 2, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wanted: Weapons of Fate was launched on Mar 17, 2009About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Volcanoids Free Download (v1.23.255.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Volcanoids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Volcanoids was launched on Jan 29, 2019About The GameSet within the steampunk period, you...
    Read more

    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download Full Version




    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wanted: Weapons of Fate was launched on Mar 17, 2009

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install Wanted: Weapons of Fate

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Wanted: Weapons of Fate is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Wanted.Weapons.of.Fate.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Wanted: Weapons of Fate folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP2 or newer
    • Processor: Dual-core processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo E6540/AMD® equal or increased)
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: DX9.0c Compatible graphics card with Shader Model 3.0 assist(NVIDIA® GeForce® 8 collection/AMD® equal or increased)
    • DirectX®:9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 4 GB HD house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Wasteland 3 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wasteland 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wasteland 3 was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warriors: Rise To Glory! was launched on Feb 2, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Volcanoids Free Download (v1.23.255.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Volcanoids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Volcanoids was launched on Jan 29, 2019About The GameSet within the steampunk period, you...
    Read more
    Games

    Virtuaverse Free Download (v1.09) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Virtuaverse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Virtuaverse was launched on May 12, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install VirtuaverseClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Way Of The Samurai 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Way Of The Samurai 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Way Of The Samurai 4 was launched on Jul 23,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Wasteland 3 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wasteland 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wasteland 3 was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warriors: Rise To Glory! was launched on Feb 2, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wanted: Weapons of Fate was launched on Mar 17, 2009About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Volcanoids Free Download (v1.23.255.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Volcanoids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Volcanoids was launched on Jan 29, 2019About The GameSet within the steampunk period, you...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download (v1.0.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wonderful 101: Remastered was launched on May 19, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    TRON RUN/r Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TRON RUN/r Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tron Run/r was launched on Feb 16, 2016About The GameReturn to the world...
    Read more
    Games

    Trials Of Mana Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trials Of Mana Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trials Of Mana was launched on Apr 24, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon was launched on Nov 13, 2001About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Tokyo Dark Free Download (v1.0.10) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tokyo Dark Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tokyo Dark was launched on Sep 7, 2017About The GameDetective Ito`s companion is...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020