Wildfire Free Download Full Version

Master the weather on this stealth recreation the place every thing burns. Use your elemental powers to begin fires, freeze water, and transfer earth as you outsmart superstitious enemies on this mischievous 2D stealth recreation. Take again your house and rescue captive villagers alongside the way in which; manipulating the atmosphere that will help you and hurt your foes. In a world the place magic has all however died out, you’ve been branded a witch by villainous forces who worry your elemental energy. Outsmart the superstitious armies of the Arch Duchess as they hunt you thru lush forests, deep caverns, and over frozen mountaintops. Find and free your fellow villagers from captivity, then make them security to reclaim your house.









To install: Extract the .zip file and run the exe application. Make sure to run the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, look for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the packages in the folder.

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-4350

Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-4350 Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: DX10 Adapter with 512 MB VRAM

DX10 Adapter with 512 MB VRAM DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 310 MB out there area

310 MB out there area Additional Notes: 4GB of RAM is required for built-in graphics playing cards

