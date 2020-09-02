Wednesday, September 2, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Yaga Free Download (v1.1.25) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yaga Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yaga was launched on Nov 12, 2019About The GamePlay as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith...
    Read more
    Games

    Xeodrifter Free Download (Special Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Xeodrifter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Xeodrifter was launched on Dec 11, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install XeodrifterClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrench Free Download (Build 112) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrench Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrench was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameWrench is a extremely detailed race...
    Read more

    Winds Of Change Free Download Full Version




    Winds Of Change Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Winds Of Change was launched on Aug 21, 2019

    About The Game

    Winds of Change is a 2D Visual Novel/Point-and-Click Adventure Game set in a residing, respiration fantasy world. Embark on the journey of a lifetime! Join The Rebellion, amass a military, and liberate the world! Fully voice acted, with romance choices, facet quests, and non-compulsory content material! Inspired by Dragon Age and Mass Effect. An enormous quantity of dialogue selections allow you to function play precisely as you need! Huge conversational bushes! A game-changing 2D journey venture!STORY You are The Seer of Valinorth.Blessed by the realm of spirits, you might be given visions of the longer term with the intention to steer your nation’s historical past down the suitable path. However, one evening, a imaginative and prescient shakes the very basis of all the things you understand. Forced to depart your property for good, you might be thrust into the bigger world of Alestia, and brought in by the arms of The Rebellion. Vying for freedom from the tyrannical rulers of the world – The Triumvirate — The Rebellion fights for liberation.At the middle of this battle is the mysterious “Blade of Exodus”. Once belonging to The Triumvirate themselves, it appears the important thing to victory could lie in utilizing their very own weapon in opposition to them. But who can wield an artifact of such immense energy? Is victory actually inside attain, or will The Rebellion fall and be misplaced to historical past? The destiny of all the things rests in your shoulders alone, Seer.




    How to Download & Install Winds Of Change

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Winds Of Change is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Winds.of.Change.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Winds Of Change folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Winds Of Change Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Winds Of Change Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or Better
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Supports OpenGL 1.x or DirectX 9
    • Storage: 1 GB accessible area
    • Additional Notes: 1280×720 or Better Display

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Yaga Free Download (v1.1.25) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yaga Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yaga was launched on Nov 12, 2019About The GamePlay as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith...
    Read more
    Games

    Xeodrifter Free Download (Special Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Xeodrifter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Xeodrifter was launched on Dec 11, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install XeodrifterClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrench Free Download (Build 112) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrench Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrench was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameWrench is a extremely detailed race...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrack: Exoverse Free Download (v1.0.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrack: Exoverse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrack: Exoverse was launched on Mar 6, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Yaga Free Download (v1.1.25) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yaga Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yaga was launched on Nov 12, 2019About The GamePlay as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith...
    Read more
    Games

    Xeodrifter Free Download (Special Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Xeodrifter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Xeodrifter was launched on Dec 11, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install XeodrifterClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrench Free Download (Build 112) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrench Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrench was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameWrench is a extremely detailed race...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Trapped On Monster Island Free Download (v1.01 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trapped On Monster Island Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trapped On Monster Island was launched on Oct 3, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Trap Shrine Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trap Shrine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trap Shrine was launched on Mar 29, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Trap Legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trap Legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trap Legend was launched on Jul 17, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Transport Inc Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Transport Inc Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Transport Inc was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Transformers: War for Cybertron Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Transformers: War for Cybertron Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Transformers: War for Cybertron was launched on Jul 10, 2010About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020