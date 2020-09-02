Thursday, September 3, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Wasteland 3 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wasteland 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wasteland 3 was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warriors: Rise To Glory! was launched on Feb 2, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wanted: Weapons of Fate was launched on Mar 17, 2009About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Volcanoids Free Download (v1.23.255.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Volcanoids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Volcanoids was launched on Jan 29, 2019About The GameSet within the steampunk period, you...
    Read more

    Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma Free Download (Incl. DLC’s) Full Version




    Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma was launched on Jun 29, 2016

    About The Game

    The experiment wasn’t imagined to be like this. Nine members awaken in an underground facility, imprisoned with a wierd black bracelet on their wrists. To escape, they have to play a recreation with lethal penalties. The guidelines are easy–after six individuals are killed, the escape hatch will open. Who will stay, and who will die? The selection is yours. Let the Decision Game start…

    How to Download & Install Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Zero.Escape.Zero.Time.Dilemma.Incl.DLCs.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma Free Download

    Note: You can full-screen the sport by urgent ALT + ENTER




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-530 CPU 2.93 GHz or higher
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX650 1GB or AMD HD 7700 1GB(DirectX 11 graphic card required)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 4 GB out there house
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c appropriate sound card

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Wasteland 3 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wasteland 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wasteland 3 was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warriors: Rise To Glory! was launched on Feb 2, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wanted: Weapons of Fate was launched on Mar 17, 2009About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Volcanoids Free Download (v1.23.255.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Volcanoids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Volcanoids was launched on Jan 29, 2019About The GameSet within the steampunk period, you...
    Read more
    Games

    Virtuaverse Free Download (v1.09) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Virtuaverse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Virtuaverse was launched on May 12, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install VirtuaverseClick the...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Wasteland 3 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wasteland 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wasteland 3 was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download (v0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warriors: Rise To Glory! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warriors: Rise To Glory! was launched on Feb 2, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wanted: Weapons of Fate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wanted: Weapons of Fate was launched on Mar 17, 2009About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Volcanoids Free Download (v1.23.255.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Volcanoids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Volcanoids was launched on Jan 29, 2019About The GameSet within the steampunk period, you...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download (v1.0.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Wonderful 101: Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wonderful 101: Remastered was launched on May 19, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    TRON RUN/r Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TRON RUN/r Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tron Run/r was launched on Feb 16, 2016About The GameReturn to the world...
    Read more
    Games

    Trials Of Mana Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Trials Of Mana Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trials Of Mana was launched on Apr 24, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon was launched on Nov 13, 2001About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Tokyo Dark Free Download (v1.0.10) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tokyo Dark Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tokyo Dark was launched on Sep 7, 2017About The GameDetective Ito`s companion is...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020