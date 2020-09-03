Thursday, September 3, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Charlie Murder Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Charlie Murder Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Charlie Murder was launched on May 12, 2017About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Catovania Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Catovania Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Catovania was launched on Jun 3, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install CatovaniaClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition Free Download (Incl. Update 2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Castle Crashers Free Download (v2.8 & ALL DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castle Crashers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castle Crashers was launched on Sep 26, 2012About The GameHack, slash, and smash...
    Read more

    Celeste Free Download (v1.3.1.2) Full Version




    Celeste Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Celeste was launched on Jan 25, 2018

    About The Game

    Help Madeline survive her internal demons on her journey to the highest of Celeste Mountain, on this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer basic TowerFall. The controls are easy and accessible – merely soar, air-dash, and climb – however with layers of expressive depth to grasp, the place each demise is a lesson. Lightning-fast respawns maintain you climbing as you uncover the mysteries of the mountain and courageous its many perils.




    How to Download & Install Celeste

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Celeste is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Celeste.v1.3.1.2.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Celeste folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Celeste Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Celeste Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 or newer
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 M380
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD 4000
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 1200 MB accessible house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Charlie Murder Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Charlie Murder Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Charlie Murder was launched on May 12, 2017About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Catovania Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Catovania Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Catovania was launched on Jun 3, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install CatovaniaClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition Free Download (Incl. Update 2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Castle Crashers Free Download (v2.8 & ALL DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castle Crashers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castle Crashers was launched on Sep 26, 2012About The GameHack, slash, and smash...
    Read more
    Games

    Case 2: Animatronics Survival Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Case 2: Animatronics Survival Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Case 2: Animatronics Survival was launched on Aug 3, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Charlie Murder Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Charlie Murder Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Charlie Murder was launched on May 12, 2017About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Catovania Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Catovania Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Catovania was launched on Jun 3, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install CatovaniaClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition Free Download (Incl. Update 2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow Ultimate Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Castle Crashers Free Download (v2.8 & ALL DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Castle Crashers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castle Crashers was launched on Sep 26, 2012About The GameHack, slash, and smash...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    The House Of Da Vinci 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The House Of Da Vinci 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The House Of Da Vinci 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    The Henry Stickmin Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Henry Stickmin Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Henry Stickmin Collection was launched on Aug 7, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Godfather: The Game Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Godfather: The Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Godfather: The Game was launched on Mar 21, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Last Leviathan Free Download (v0.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Last Leviathan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Last Leviathan was launched on Jun 22, 2016About The GameThe Last...
    Read more
    Games

    The Escapists: The Walking Dead Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Escapists: The Walking Dead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Escapists: The Walking Dead was launched on Sep 30,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020