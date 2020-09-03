City of Broken Dreamers Free Download (v1.02 & Uncensored) Full Version









City of Broken Dreamers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. City of Broken Dreamers was launched on Aug 7, 2020

About The Game

Welcome to Book One of the City of Broken Dreamers. You play as a Ghost, a bounty hunter for rent. Ghosts usually have the backing of the wealthy and highly effective and are thus nearly resistant to the regulation. Among Ghosts, you’re thought-about among the best, however behind that lies a person working from his troubled previous. Your subsequent mark is a younger woman with a hidden and troubling secret. And if you face her, you’ll face your demons as nicely. You will meet a big forged of characters, each allies and enemies. How you work together with them can be as much as you. Do you retain it skilled? Ditch them? Or take them up on an evening of sizzling, steamy, — nicely, you get the purpose. Are you in search of a visible novel with a bit extra edge? Where story and characters come first? A world with a wealthy backstory? This will all play out in a “City of Broken Dreamers”. The recreation is darkish, it’s enjoyable, it’s attractive, however most significantly it’s participating. Every selection you make will have an effect however there isn’t any improper selection. You determine the way to play. Create your personal path within the neon-soaked streets of Los Angeles 2042.









System Requirements

OS: WIndows XP or increased

WIndows XP or increased Processor: 2.0 GHz Core 2 Duo

2.0 GHz Core 2 Duo Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX appropriate card

DirectX appropriate card Storage: 5 GB out there house

