Claybook Free Download (v1.2.0) Full Version









Claybook Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Claybook was launched on Aug 31, 2018

About The Game

Claybook is a singular world made completely of clay. Every inch of the atmosphere might be formed and molded. Everything has matter inside it, not simply an outer shell. Clay might be liquid or stable, and it may be deformed and destroyed. In the sport, you step into the sneakers of courageous youngsters who deliver the Claybook to life. Each chapter of the e book challenges you with distinctive obstacles and puzzles. You possess clay blobs and morph them into totally different shapes to beat tough conditions. Each form has its strengths and weaknesses, and a few even have particular powers.









How to Download & Install Claybook

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Claybook is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Claybook.v1.2.0.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Claybook folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Claybook Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Claybook Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or newer

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or newer Processor: Dual-core Intel or AMD, 2.0 GHz or quicker

Dual-core Intel or AMD, 2.0 GHz or quicker Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 750 or AMD R7 260 or equal

Nvidia GTX 750 or AMD R7 260 or equal DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 3 GB out there house

3 GB out there house Additional Notes: DX11 suitable graphics card with 2GB VRAM or extra

DOWNLOAD NOW









