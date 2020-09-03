Cooking Simulator Free Download (v3.2.3 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version









Become the last word chef! Take management of a extremely polished, reasonable kitchen outfitted with every kind of utensils and stands. Unlock and grasp over 60 recipes or use dozens of lifelike components to prepare dinner every little thing you want. All spiced up with a splash of real-life physics! Your kitchen’s received all of the gear a chef may want. Griddles, cookers, gasoline stands, ovens and tons of utensils like pots, pans, plates, knives, spatulas and blenders! On high of that there are over 120 components accessible within the pantry: meat and fish, fruit and veggies, dairy merchandise and varied liquids. There’s additionally a full set of spices and herbs for including that further flavour!









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 x64

Windows 7 x64 Processor: i5 3550 / FX-8350

i5 3550 / FX-8350 Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 660Ti 3GB / R9 270X 4GB

GTX 660Ti 3GB / R9 270X 4GB DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 6 GB accessible house

