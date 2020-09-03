Darkwood Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

Darkwood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Darkwood was launched on Aug 17, 2017
About The Game
Darkwood offers a brand new perspective on survival horror. Scavenge and discover the wealthy, ever-changing free-roam world by day, then hunker down in your hideout and pray for the morning mild.
How to Download & Install Darkwood
- Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Darkwood is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Darkwood.v1.3.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Darkwood folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows Vista
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.8Ghz or equal
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce 8800GT / ATI Radeon HD 4850
- Storage: 6 GB accessible area
- Additional Notes: Minimum decision: 1280×720