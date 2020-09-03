Dustwind Free Download Full Version









Dustwind Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dustwind was launched on Aug 15, 2018

About The Game

After the apocalypse… The civilization like we all know has come to an finish and the few survivors must battle one another. These are arduous instances within the wasteland! In this POST-APOCALYPTIC EXTRAVAGANZA, you must make fast tactical selections if you wish to survive! You are the anonymous heroine! A vicious assault within the wasteland has hit you arduous. Without your reminiscence and hopelessly outnumbered you go in your campaign, preventing your method to your tormentors to take revenge. When you don’t act rigorously, tactical and intelligent, you gained’t stand an opportunity! During this journey, it should happen to you that not solely your individual destiny is on the stake however rather more…The long-awaited story marketing campaign accommodates 16 missions with a taking part in time of round 10 hours and tells an emotional story. Collect weapons and equipment, develop your character based mostly in your gameplay preferences, and change into a number one determine in these darkish instances! An incredible number of thrilling sport modes awaits you. No matter if you happen to favor to be a lone-wolf, need to play in a crew in opposition to different human enemies, or cooperative in opposition to the ruthless A.I. In DUSTWIND you should have a ton of CLUSTERFUN round each flip!









How to Download & Install Dustwind

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Dustwind is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dustwind.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Dustwind folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Dustwind Free Download

Dustwind

Size: 1.99 GB

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i5 2.8Ghz

Intel Core i5 2.8Ghz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia 750

nVidia 750 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 6 GB accessible house

6 GB accessible house Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX 8

DOWNLOAD NOW









