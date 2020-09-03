Thursday, September 3, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Still Life 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Still Life 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Still Life 2 was launched on Aug 10, 2009About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Stationeers Free Download (v0.2.2502.11509) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stationeers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stationeers was launched on Dec 12, 2017About The GameStationeers places you in charge of...
    Read more
    Games

    Startup Company Free Download (v1.14) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Startup Company Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Startup Company was launched on Aug 11, 2017About The GameStart small, dream large....
    Read more
    Games

    Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom –...
    Read more

    Startup Company Free Download (v1.14) Full Version




    Startup Company Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Startup Company was launched on Aug 11, 2017

    About The Game

    Start small, dream large. Startup Company is a enterprise simulation sandbox recreation. You’re the CEO of a small startup and are wanting to develop your organization. With a small funding, you got down to construct an incredible web site to compete in opposition to the biggest tech giants on the planet and dream of changing into essentially the most helpful firm in historical past! What are you able to do within the recreation? A startup entrepreneur doesn’t solely care about income and revenue, but in addition about general progress! You’ll should put on many hats in your organization. Keep monitor of your server capability, purchase customers, spend {dollars} on advertising, control manufacturing, handle your employees and do no matter it takes to take your organization to the subsequent degree!




    How to Download & Install Startup Company

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Startup Company is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Startup.Company.v1.14.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Startup Company folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Startup Company Free Download

    Startup Company (v1.14)
    Size: 324.11 MB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 or related
    • Storage: 200 MB out there area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Still Life 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Still Life 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Still Life 2 was launched on Aug 10, 2009About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Stationeers Free Download (v0.2.2502.11509) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stationeers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stationeers was launched on Dec 12, 2017About The GameStationeers places you in charge of...
    Read more
    Games

    Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom –...
    Read more
    Games

    Split/Second Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Split/Second Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Split/Second was launched on May 18, 2010About The GameSplit/Second is an intense motion racing...
    Read more
    Games

    Spiritfarer Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Spiritfarer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Spiritfarer was launched on Aug 18, 2020About The GameSpiritfarer is a comfortable administration recreation...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Still Life 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Still Life 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Still Life 2 was launched on Aug 10, 2009About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Stationeers Free Download (v0.2.2502.11509) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stationeers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stationeers was launched on Dec 12, 2017About The GameStationeers places you in charge of...
    Read more
    Games

    Startup Company Free Download (v1.14) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Startup Company Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Startup Company was launched on Aug 11, 2017About The GameStart small, dream large....
    Read more
    Games

    Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom –...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Volcanoids Free Download (v1.23.255.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Volcanoids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Volcanoids was launched on Jan 29, 2019About The GameSet within the steampunk period, you...
    Read more
    Games

    Virtuaverse Free Download (v1.09) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Virtuaverse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Virtuaverse was launched on May 12, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install VirtuaverseClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Way Of The Samurai 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Way Of The Samurai 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Way Of The Samurai 4 was launched on Jul 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Virtual Rides 3 – Funfair Simulator Free Download (v2.0.0f3 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Virtual Rides 3 – Funfair Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Virtual Rides 3 – Funfair Simulator was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Verdun Free Download (Build 312.21382) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Verdun Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Verdun was launched on Apr 28, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install VerdunClick the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020