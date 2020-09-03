Still Life 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

Still Life 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Still Life 2 was launched on Aug 10, 2009
About The Game
How to Download & Install Still Life 2
- Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
- Once Still Life 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Still.Life.2.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Still Life 2 folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Still Life 2 Free Download
Click the obtain button beneath to begin Still Life 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows® XP/Vista/7
- Processor: 1.5GHz CPU
- Memory: 512MB
- Hard Disk Space: 5GB
- Video Card: DirectX appropriate graphics card with 128MB reminiscence
- DirectX®: 9.0c
- Sound: Sound card with DirectX 9.0c assist