Stoneshard Free Download (v0.5.9.4) Full Version









Stoneshard Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stoneshard was launched on Feb 6, 2020

About The Game

Stoneshard is a difficult turn-based RPG set in an open world. Experience the unforgiving lifetime of a medieval mercenary: journey throughout the war-torn kingdom, fulfill contracts, combat, mend your wounds and develop your character with none restrictions.

How to Download & Install Stoneshard

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Stoneshard is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Stoneshard.v0.5.9.4.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Stoneshard folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Stoneshard Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Stoneshard Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6320 or equal

Intel Core 2 Duo E6320 or equal Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce 7600 512 Mb or equal

GeForce 7600 512 Mb or equal DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 500 MB out there house

500 MB out there house Sound Card: DirectX suitable sound card

DOWNLOAD NOW









