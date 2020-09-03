Thursday, September 3, 2020
    Stranded Deep Free Download (v0.72.01) Full Version




    Stranded Deep Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stranded Deep was launched on Jan 23, 2015

    About The Game

    Take the position of a aircraft crash survivor stranded someplace within the Pacific Ocean. Experience terrifying encounters each above and under an countless setting. Come head to head with among the most life threatening eventualities that may lead to a special expertise every time you play. Explore Pacific islands, reefs, and bottomless ocean trenches full of detailed biomes!

    How to Download & Install Stranded Deep

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Stranded Deep is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Stranded.Deep.v0.72.01.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Stranded Deep folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Stranded Deep Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Stranded Deep Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista or increased
    • Processor: 1.8GHz Intel dual-core and above
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD5500 and later. Minimum 512MB VRAM. Pixel Shader 3.0 assist. Deferred lighting assist (most 2005 and later playing cards assist deferred lighting)
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

