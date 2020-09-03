Tell Me Why Free Download (Incl. Chapter 1) Full Version









Tell Me Why Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tell Me Why was launched on Aug 27, 2020

About The Game

Tell Me Why is the newest narrative journey recreation from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate thriller, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the reminiscences of their loving however troubled childhood. Set in lovely small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why options true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping selections. As you conjure up reminiscences of the previous, your selections will have an effect on the twins’ relationship, decide the power of their bond, and form the course of their lives. Tell Me Why’s first chapter releases August 27. The second chapter shall be out there September 3, and the ultimate chapter shall be out there September 10.









How to Download & Install Tell Me Why

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Tell Me Why is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tell.Me.Why.Chapter.1-Chronos.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Tell Me Why folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Tell Me Why Free Download

Note: The different chapters shall be added as soon as it will get launched.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit model 1903 or increased

Windows 7 64-bit model 1903 or increased Processor: Intel core i3 4130 (3.4 Ghz 2C / 4T) AMD FX 4300 (3.8 Ghz 4C / 4T)

Intel core i3 4130 (3.4 Ghz 2C / 4T) AMD FX 4300 (3.8 Ghz 4C / 4T) Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 750Ti or Nvidia GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon R7 260X or AMD Radeon RX 560

Nvidia GTX 750Ti or Nvidia GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon R7 260X or AMD Radeon RX 560 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 25 GB out there area

DOWNLOAD NOW









