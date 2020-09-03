Thursday, September 3, 2020
    Test Drive Unlimited 2 Free Download (v034 – Build 16) Full Version




    Test Drive Unlimited 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Test Drive Unlimited 2 was launched on Feb 08, 2011

    About The Game

    Test Drive Unlimited 2 transforms the driving style, including the persistency, development and customization of the newest multiplayer video games to the auto racing expertise. Test Drive Unlimited 2 blends single participant and multiplayer experiences seamlessly, making a dynamic world of evolving content material and challenges. Players outline their on-line persona via unparalleled customization of their avatars and autos, and the acquisition of property, clothes and different accoutrements of an expensive worldwide way of life. All-new race varieties, automobile lessons, environmental challenges, places and rather more push this epic franchise to new ranges of efficiency. Chase glory from behind the wheel of probably the most unique efficiency vehicles and take the race on-line to problem rivals world wide. Customize your life as you tear via the streets and kick up mud off – street on the solar – kissed islands of Ibiza and Hawaii.




    How to Download & Install Test Drive Unlimited 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Test Drive Unlimited 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to TDU2.v034.Build.16.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Test Drive Unlimited 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Test Drive Unlimited 2 Free Download

    Note: Make positive to run the sport with “TDU2_Universal_Launcher.exe”. You should click on on ‘Tool’ > ‘Settings’ and choose the folder path to the sport listing (View feedback part beneath). Be positive to launch the sport in offline mode solely.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP2 or newer
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 3800+
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: ATI Radeon X1800 or NVIDIA GeForce 7800 or higher
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 9 GB obtainable area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




