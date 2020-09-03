The Sorrowvirus: A Faceless Short Story Free Download (v1.1.0) Full Version









The Sorrowvirus: A Faceless Short Story Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Sorrowvirus: A Faceless Short Story was launched on May 30, 2020

About The Game

“Over, and over again… It’ll never end.”Premise:The Sorrowvirus is the story of a younger man named Wyatt Heyll, who, from a really younger age, has been stricken with a large number of illnesses, cancers and sicknesses. On the verge of dying, his dad and mom gave him a mystical substance often called the Sorrowvirus, which contaminates the human soul; stopping it from passing onto the afterlife after they die. This causes them to fall to Purgatory as an alternative, the place they’ll heal and finally return to life. However, each time Wyatt comes again to life, his cancers and sicknesses return faster than earlier than. Wyatt’s dad and mom enable him to proceed dying time and again whereas they carry out analysis on natural particles present in Purgatory which will treatment him as soon as and for all. Wyatt, having died so many instances, merely needs to let go; each his thoughts and soul are shattered. Your goal is to set Wyatt free from his eternal torment. With 4 endings in sight, just one is the true ending, will you endeavour to assist Wyatt set himself free?









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600k / AMD Ryzen™ 5 1500X

Intel® Core™ i5-6600k / AMD Ryzen™ 5 1500X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD RX 570 or higher

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD RX 570 or higher Additional Notes: Please assist us to supply a extra correct minimal system necessities by sharing your specs within the Community Hub.

