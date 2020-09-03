The Whispered World Special Edition Free Download (v3.2.0419) Full Version

The Whispered World Special Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Whispered World Special Edition was launched on May 6, 2014
About The Game
How to Download & Install The Whispered World Special Edition
- Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
- Once The Whispered World Special Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Whispered.World.SE.v3.2.0419.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the The Whispered World Special Edition folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
The Whispered World Special Edition Free Download
Click the obtain button under to start out The Whispered World Special Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows Vista/7
- Processor: 2.5 GHz (Single Core) or 2 GHz (Dual Core)
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 suitable with 256 MB RAM, Shader Model 2.0 Support (Shared Memory isn’t beneficial)
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 1800 MB obtainable house
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c suitable