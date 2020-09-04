A Short Hike Free Download (v1.4.1) Full Version









A Short Hike Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. A Short Hike was launched on Jul 30, 2019

About The Game

Hike, climb, and soar via the peaceable mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Follow the marked trails or discover the backcountry as you make your strategy to the summit. Along the way in which, meet different hikers, uncover hidden treasures, and take on this planet round you.

How to Download & Install A Short Hike

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once A Short Hike is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to A.Short.Hike.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the A Short Hike folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

A Short Hike Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin A Short Hike Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1+ (or later)

Windows 7 SP1+ (or later) Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core at 2 GHz or higher

Intel or AMD Dual Core at 2 GHz or higher Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Intel Graphics 4400 or higher

Intel Graphics 4400 or higher DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 400 MB out there area

DOWNLOAD NOW









