American McGee’s Alice Free Download Full Version









American McGee's Alice Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. American McGee's Alice was launched on Oct 06, 2000

About The Game

Shortly after her second journey, Through the Looking-Glass, Alice’s home is burnt down by an unintended hearth, killing her household and leaving her as the one survivor. As time progresses Alice loses contact with actuality. She is institutionalized in Rutledge Asylum, the place she is noticed and handled by Dr. Heironymous Wilson. Alice’s solely possession in Rutledge is a stuffed rabbit. Ten years after Alice was dedicated to Rutledge, she finds herself sucked again right into a Wonderland that has been twisted by her personal damaged thoughts. The White Rabbit summons Alice to help a radically altered Wonderland, which grew to become a twisted model of itself because it got here beneath the horrible rule of the Queen of Hearts. The Cheshire Cat serves as Alice’s companion all through the sport, ceaselessly showing to information her with cryptic feedback.









How to Download & Install American McGee’s Alice

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue 'download now' button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once American McGee's Alice is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on "Extract to American.McGees.Alice.zip" (To do that it's essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the American McGee's Alice folder and run the exe utility.

American McGee’s Alice Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin American McGee’s Alice Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 2000 or newer

Windows 2000 or newer Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon MP

Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon MP Memory: 64 MB RAM

64 MB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 6200 LE.

AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 6200 LE. Storage: 700 MB out there area

