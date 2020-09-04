Amnesia: Memories Free Download (v1.02) Full Version

Amnesia: Memories Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Amnesia: Memories was launched on Aug 25, 2015
About The Game
How to Download & Install Amnesia: Memories
- Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
- Once Amnesia: Memories is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Amnesia.Memories.v1.02.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Amnesia: Memories folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Amnesia: Memories Free Download
Click the obtain button under to begin Amnesia: Memories Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows Vista
- Processor: Core 2 Duo (1.20Ghz or extra)
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: 960×540; onboard ample
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 3 GB accessible house
- Sound Card: Direct Sound supported atmosphere (ought to work on any authorized home windows machine)