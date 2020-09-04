Among Us Free Download (v2020.9.1s) Full Version









Among Us Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Among Us was launched on Nov 16, 2018

About The Game

Play with 4-10 participant on-line or by way of native WiFi as you try to arrange your spaceship for departure, however beware as a number of random gamers among the many Crew are Impostors bent on killing everybody! Originally created as a celebration sport, we suggest taking part in with buddies at a LAN social gathering or on-line utilizing voice chat. Enjoy cross-platform play between Android, iOS and PC.









How to Download & Install Among Us

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Among Us is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Among.Us.v2020.9.1s.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Among Us folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Among Us Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Among Us Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1+

Windows 7 SP1+ Processor: SSE2 instruction set help

SSE2 instruction set help Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 250 MB obtainable area

DOWNLOAD NOW









