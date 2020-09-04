Friday, September 4, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Autonauts Free Download (v137.14) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Autonauts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Autonauts was launched on Oct 17, 2019About The GameTravel the universe colonising uninhabited planets...
    Read more
    Games

    Automobilista 2 Free Download (v1.0.2.0 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Automobilista 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Automobilista 2 was launched on Mar 31, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game Free Download (B200522) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game was...
    Read more
    Games

    Angels Of Death Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Angels Of Death Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Angels Of Death was launched on Dec 19, 2016About The GameThis darkish...
    Read more

    Angels Of Death Free Download Full Version




    Angels Of Death Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Angels Of Death was launched on Dec 19, 2016

    About The Game

    This darkish promise deepens the peculiar bond between two reluctant companions. Where is that this place through which they’ve discovered themselves trapped? Why have they been imprisoned right here? What does destiny have in retailer for them? Thus begins a harmful and terrifying escape mission from a mysterious sealed constructing! Angels of Death is a psychological horror-adventure recreation from the creator of Forest of Drizzling Rain (“Kirisame ga furu mori”). Consisting of 4 episodes and initially launched by Den-fami Nico Game Magazine, Angels of Death is now obtainable worldwide with full English localization! The unique Japanese model was printed as freeware, and the Steam model was launched to be able to assist help the builders.




    How to Download & Install Angels Of Death

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Angels Of Death is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Angels.of.Death.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Angels Of Death folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Angels Of Death Free Download

    Note: Make positive to launch the sport with SSELauncher.exe

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 2000 / XP / Vista / 7 / 8
    • Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or larger
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Open GL compliant video card
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Autonauts Free Download (v137.14) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Autonauts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Autonauts was launched on Oct 17, 2019About The GameTravel the universe colonising uninhabited planets...
    Read more
    Games

    Automobilista 2 Free Download (v1.0.2.0 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Automobilista 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Automobilista 2 was launched on Mar 31, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game Free Download (B200522) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game was...
    Read more
    Games

    Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout Free Download (v1.06 & Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret...
    Read more
    Games

    Aseprite Free Download (v1.2.21) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aseprite Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aseprite was launched on Feb 22, 2016About The GameAseprite is a pixel artwork device...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Autonauts Free Download (v137.14) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Autonauts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Autonauts was launched on Oct 17, 2019About The GameTravel the universe colonising uninhabited planets...
    Read more
    Games

    Automobilista 2 Free Download (v1.0.2.0 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Automobilista 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Automobilista 2 was launched on Mar 31, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game Free Download (B200522) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game was...
    Read more
    Games

    Angels Of Death Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Angels Of Death Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Angels Of Death was launched on Dec 19, 2016About The GameThis darkish...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Dread X Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dread X Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dread X Collection was launched on May 26, 2020About The GameHorror, at...
    Read more
    Games

    Empire Earth 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Empire Earth 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Empire Earth 3 was launched on Nov 06, 2007About The GameHow to...
    Read more
    Games

    Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition was launched on Apr 26,...
    Read more
    Games

    Embr Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Embr Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Embr was launched on May 21, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install EmbrClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    ELEX Free Download (v1.0.2981.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ELEX Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ELEX was launched on Oct 17, 2017About The GameELEX is a handcrafted motion role-playing...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020