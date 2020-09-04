Friday, September 4, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Anna’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.0214) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anna’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anna’s Quest was launched on Jul 2, 2015About The GameDragons, witches, trolls… No...
    Read more
    Games

    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download (v0.65) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Revolt Battle Simulator was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Astroneer Free Download (v1.14.73.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astroneer was launched on Dec 15, 2016About The GameExplore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer...
    Read more

    Anna’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.0214) Full Version




    Anna’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anna’s Quest was launched on Jul 2, 2015

    About The Game

    Dragons, witches, trolls… No one can cease Anna. With her telekinesis, unorthodox use of torture devices, a knack for improvisation and the assistance of a shady fox she simply makes her approach. She communes with the useless, shuts off the native taverns beer provide and will get previous women behind bars… The world of creator Dane Krams’ debut on the sport growth stage isn’t as cuddly as it might appear. Anna nevertheless, is definitely completely good – or is she? It all begins with releasing speaking teddy bear. Anna’s Quest unfolds a hand-drawn, grim story with a great sprint of self-irony.

    How to Download & Install Anna’s Quest

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Anna’s Quest is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Annas.Quest.v1.1.0214.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Anna’s Quest folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Anna’s Quest Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Anna’s Quest Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 (32/64 bit variations)
    • Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 205, AMD Radeon HD 3400 Series with 256 MB VRAM, newest OpenGL driver
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 1400 MB out there area
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers
    • Additional Notes: The “Prologue” bonus content material requires Java 1.8. The fundamental recreation is playable with out Java. Using the Minimum Configuration, we strongly suggest to make use of minimal settings so as to not expertise low body charges.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download (v0.65) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Revolt Battle Simulator was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Astroneer Free Download (v1.14.73.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astroneer was launched on Dec 15, 2016About The GameExplore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer...
    Read more
    Games

    Empires Of The Undergrowth Free Download (v0.2131) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Empires Of The Undergrowth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Empires Of The Undergrowth was launched on Dec 1, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Call Of Juarez Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Call Of Juarez Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Call Of Juarez was launched on Jun 12, 2007About The GameCall of...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Anna’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.0214) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anna’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anna’s Quest was launched on Jul 2, 2015About The GameDragons, witches, trolls… No...
    Read more
    Games

    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download (v0.65) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Revolt Battle Simulator was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Astroneer Free Download (v1.14.73.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astroneer was launched on Dec 15, 2016About The GameExplore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen was launched on Jan 15, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Mis-Edventures Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Mis-Edventures Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Mis-Edventures was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Dustwind Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dustwind Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dustwind was launched on Aug 15, 2018About The GameAfter the apocalypse… The civilization like...
    Read more
    Games

    Dungeontop Free Download (v1.30) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dungeontop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dungeontop was launched on Jun 21, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install DungeontopClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Dungeons Of Edera Free Download (v0.8.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dungeons Of Edera Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dungeons Of Edera was launched on Aug 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020