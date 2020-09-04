Friday, September 4, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Anna’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.0214) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anna’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anna’s Quest was launched on Jul 2, 2015About The GameDragons, witches, trolls… No...
    Read more
    Games

    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download (v0.65) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Revolt Battle Simulator was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Astroneer Free Download (v1.14.73.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astroneer was launched on Dec 15, 2016About The GameExplore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer...
    Read more

    Astroneer Free Download (v1.14.73.0) Full Version




    Astroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astroneer was launched on Dec 15, 2016

    About The Game

    Explore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer is ready throughout a twenty fifth century gold rush the place gamers should discover the frontiers of outer house, risking their lives in harsh environments for the prospect of placing it wealthy.  On this journey, a participant’s most useful gizmo is their capacity to form their world, altering the terrain and extracting useful assets from planets, and moons. Resources will be traded or crafted into new instruments, automobiles, and modules to create all the things from large industrial bases to cellular rover bases.




    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Astroneer is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to ASTRONEER.Automation.v1.14.73.0.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Astroneer folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Astroneer Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Astroneer Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 SP1 (64 bit solely), Windows 8 (64 bit solely), Windows 10 (64 bit solely)
    • Processor: X64 Dual Core CPU, 2+ GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Discrete Non Mobile GPU with 1 GB Ram
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Anna’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.0214) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anna’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anna’s Quest was launched on Jul 2, 2015About The GameDragons, witches, trolls… No...
    Read more
    Games

    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download (v0.65) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Revolt Battle Simulator was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Empires Of The Undergrowth Free Download (v0.2131) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Empires Of The Undergrowth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Empires Of The Undergrowth was launched on Dec 1, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Call Of Juarez Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Call Of Juarez Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Call Of Juarez was launched on Jun 12, 2007About The GameCall of...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! was launched on Dec 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Anna’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.0214) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anna’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anna’s Quest was launched on Jul 2, 2015About The GameDragons, witches, trolls… No...
    Read more
    Games

    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download (v0.65) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Revolt Battle Simulator was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Astroneer Free Download (v1.14.73.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astroneer was launched on Dec 15, 2016About The GameExplore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen was launched on Jan 15, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Mis-Edventures Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Mis-Edventures Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Mis-Edventures was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Dustwind Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dustwind Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dustwind was launched on Aug 15, 2018About The GameAfter the apocalypse… The civilization like...
    Read more
    Games

    Dungeontop Free Download (v1.30) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dungeontop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dungeontop was launched on Jun 21, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install DungeontopClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Dungeons Of Edera Free Download (v0.8.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dungeons Of Edera Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dungeons Of Edera was launched on Aug 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020