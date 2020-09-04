Friday, September 4, 2020
    Autonauts Free Download (v137.14) Full Version




    Autonauts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Autonauts was launched on Oct 17, 2019

    About The Game

    Travel the universe colonising uninhabited planets with the only real aim of setting worlds in movement by means of the ability of automation. Fresh out of your spaceship you need to harvest stick and stone and start your colonisation efforts. Create rudimentary crafting objects from blueprints and slowly construct a variety of workerbots to assist in your efforts. Teach and form their synthetic intelligence with a visible programming language, then instruct them to start the formation of your colony. Marvel as a planet you’ve formed turns into residence to a civilisation of workerbots, completely happy to do your bidding! Expand additional with the creation of colonists; beings that require your help to outlive. Push your workerbots additional by introducing fishing, cooking, housing, and tailoring and assist the colonists right into a state of transcendence.




    How to Download & Install Autonauts

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Autonauts is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Autonauts.v05.21.2020.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Autonauts folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Autonauts Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Autonauts Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K (4 * 3500) or equal/AMD FX-9370 (8 * 4400) or equal
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 (2048 MB) or Radeon HD 7870 (2048 MB)
    • Storage: 1 GB out there house
    • Sound Card: Any
    • Additional Notes: Low Settings on huge dense worlds

    DOWNLOAD NOW




