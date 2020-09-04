Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.5) Full Version









Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition was launched on Jan 16, 2013

About The Game

Forced to go away your house underneath mysterious circumstances, you end up drawn right into a battle that has the Sword Coast on the point of conflict. Soon you uncover there are different forces at work, much more sinister than you possibly can ever think about…Since its unique launch in 1998, Baldur’s Gate has set the usual for Dungeons & Dragons pc roleplaying video games. Customize your hero, recruit a celebration of courageous allies, and discover the Sword Coast in your seek for journey, revenue… and the reality. Running on an upgraded and improved model of the Infinity Engine, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition contains the unique Baldur’s Gate journey, the Tales of the Sword Coast growth, and all-new content material together with three new celebration members.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10

Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10 Processor: 1 GHZ

1 GHZ Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 suitable

OpenGL 2.0 suitable Hard Drive: 3 GB HD area

3 GB HD area Sound:Windows Compatible

