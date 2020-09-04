Battle Chess: Game Of Kings Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

Battle Chess: Game Of Kings Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Chess: Game Of Kings was launched on Dec 11, 2015
About The Game
How to Download & Install Battle Chess: Game Of Kings
- Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Battle Chess: Game Of Kings is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Battlechess.Game.of.Kings.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Battle Chess: Game Of Kings folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Battle Chess: Game Of Kings Free Download
Click the obtain button under to start out Battle Chess: Game Of Kings Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP, 7, 8
- Processor: 1 Gigahertz or sooner
- Memory: 750 MB RAM
- Graphics: 3D graphics card suitable with DirectX 9 or higher
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 3 GB out there area
- Sound Card: Sound Blaster suitable