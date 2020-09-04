Blades Of Time Free Download (Limited Edition) Full Version

Blades Of Time Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Blades Of Time was launched on Apr 20, 2012
About The Game
How to Download & Install Blades Of Time
- Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Blades Of Time is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Blades.of.Time.Limited.Edition.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Blades Of Time folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Blades Of Time Free Download
Click the obtain button under to begin Blades Of Time Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP
- Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.6GHz or AMD 3500+
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Ati Radeon x1300 256 MB or nVidia GeForce 7300 GS
- DirectX®: 9.0c
- Hard Drive: 3 GB HD area
- Sound: Direct X-compatible sound card