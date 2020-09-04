Friday, September 4, 2020
    Bomb Chicken Free Download Full Version




    Bomb Chicken Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bomb Chicken was launched on Apr 16, 2019

    About The Game

    After a freak accident, a seemingly atypical rooster turns into a bomb laying free vary hero.  Explore the versatile mechanic of laying bombs on this explosive exploration platformer.  Discover the darkest saved secret of the quick meals big generally known as BFC, their finest promoting addictive blue scorching sauce, and reply the last word query: Which got here first the rooster or the bomb?  The BFC Company established itself because the chief of the cooked poultry market after the introduction of its well-known blue scorching sauce within the mid 1980’s. Not a lot is understood about what precisely is within the sauce or what makes it so addictive. Rumour says it’s collected reasonably than produced from inside a temple that BFC bought underneath doubtful circumstances. The temple and the Blue Hot Sauce are regarded with such significance that BFC made the temple their official HQ. Security is tight on the facility and so they solely make use of the native jungle inhabitants to work there for concern of the secrets and techniques entering into the palms of rival quick meals chains. Unconfirmed studies from staff communicate of a legend written on the partitions deep inside the temple. It is claimed that tampering with the mysterious blue sauce will deliver a few dreaded curse too horrible to think about!




    How to Download & Install Bomb Chicken

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Bomb Chicken is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bomb.Chicken.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Bomb Chicken folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Bomb Chicken Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Bomb Chicken Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP2+
    • Processor: SSE2 instruction set assist.
    • Memory: 256 MB RAM
    • Graphics: DX9 (shader mannequin 3.0) or DX11 with characteristic stage 9.3 capabilities.
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 300 MB out there house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




