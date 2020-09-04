BONEWORKS Free Download (v1.5) Full Version









BONEWORKS Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. BONEWORKS was launched on Dec 10, 2019

About The Game

BONEWORKS Is a story VR motion journey utilizing superior experimental physics mechanics. Dynamically navigate via environments, have interaction in physics heavy fight, and creatively method puzzles with physics. This recreation demonstrates superior VR mechanics and ideas, gamers are advisable to have earlier VR expertise and understanding of widespread VR gameplay rules earlier than continuing. Designed fully for constant common guidelines, the superior physics mechanics encourage gamers to confidently and creatively work together with the digital world nevertheless you need. Approach fight in any variety of methods you’ll be able to consider following the bodily guidelines of the sport’s universe. Melee weapons, firearms, physics traps, environments, can all be used to help you in fights with enemy entities. Boneworks gives gamers with a plethora of physics based mostly weaponry; weapons, swords, axes, golf equipment, spears, hammers, experimental power weapons, nonsensical thriller instruments, and anomalous physics weapons. Hyper lifelike VR object and atmosphere interplay. Play via the sport’s mysterious narrative and discover the deep interior workings of the Monogon Industries’ synthetic intelligence working system; Myth OS. Accurate full IK physique methods constructed from the bottom up present a practical wanting physique presence and permit for a most stage of immersion with bodily interplay within the recreation house.









How to Download & Install BONEWORKS

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once BONEWORKS is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to BONEWORKS.v1.5.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the BONEWORKS folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

BONEWORKS Free Download

Note: Requires a VR headset to play!

System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: quad-core 3.0ghz minimal

quad-core 3.0ghz minimal Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 / 970 for Rift CV1+Touch, Original Vive at 90hz, and RiftS at 80hz

GTX 1060 / 970 for Rift CV1+Touch, Original Vive at 90hz, and RiftS at 80hz DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB out there house

20 GB out there house Additional Notes: CPU efficiency required for physics calculations! These min specs are based mostly on Rift CV1+Touch, Original Vive 90hz, and RiftS 80hz, ONLY.

DOWNLOAD NOW









