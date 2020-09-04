Braid Free Download Full Version

Braid Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Braid was launched on Apr 10, 2009
About The Game
How to Download & Install Braid
- Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Braid is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Braid.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Braid folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Braid Free Download
Click the obtain button beneath to start out Braid Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- Operating System: Microsoft® Windows® XP / Vista / 7
- Processor: 1.4GHz or quicker
- Memory: 768 MB or extra
- Hard Disk Space: 200 MB or extra
- Video Card: Pixel Shader 2.0
- DirectX® Version: DirectX® 9.0c
- Controller Support: Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller for Windows