Broken Reality Free Download Full Version

Broken Reality Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Broken Reality was launched on Nov 29, 2018
About The Game
How to Download & Install Broken Reality
- Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
- Once Broken Reality is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Broken.Reality.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Broken Reality folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Broken Reality Free Download
Click the obtain button under to begin Broken Reality Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: 3.0 GHz P4, Dual Core 2.0 (or greater)
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Video card should be 128 MB or extra and with assist for Pixel Shader 2.0b (ATI Radeon X800 or greater / NVIDIA GeForce 7600 or greater / Intel HD Graphics 2000 or greater).
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Storage: 954 MB obtainable area