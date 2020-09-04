Friday, September 4, 2020
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! was launched on Dec 12,...
    Games

    Anna’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.0214) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anna’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anna’s Quest was launched on Jul 2, 2015About The GameDragons, witches, trolls… No...
    Games

    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download (v0.65) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Animal Revolt Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Animal Revolt Battle Simulator was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The...
    Games

    Astroneer Free Download (v1.14.73.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Astroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Astroneer was launched on Dec 15, 2016About The GameExplore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer...
    Camp Buddy Free Download (v2.2.1 & Uncensored) Full Version




    Camp Buddy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Camp Buddy was launched on Nov 11, 2018

    About The Game

    Multiple Character Routes With a number of character routes and endings, you’re answerable for the story! And all the alternatives you make within the sport will have an effect on how Keitaro’s journey will unfold! Each character route has a mean of 15 full hours of gameplay! And that’s just for attaining one type of ending! Unlock all endings to get probably the most out of the sport! Get engaged with over 150 unlockable CG Sets within the gallery on your personal viewing pleasure! And that’s to not point out the greater than 150 portrait pictures and background artwork! The sport options 30 unique compositions and fully-voiced cutscenes by varied gifted actors who assist the participant really feel extra linked to the characters and the story! Enjoy as much as 50 hand-picked animated grownup scenes all through the sport. See your favourite characters come to life in these intimate moments! Help Keitaro recall vital occasions to fill-up his journal! You can earn badges that you should use to unlock thrilling content material within the gallery! Help Keitaro and his associate warmth issues up earlier than attending to the true deal! Time to get within the horny temper~




    How to Download & Install Camp Buddy

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Camp Buddy is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Camp.Buddy.Taiga.Route.DLC.v2.2.1.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Camp Buddy folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Camp Buddy Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Camp Buddy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP and up
    • Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor or higher
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 7 GB of obtainable area

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

