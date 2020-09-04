Disney’s Hercules Free Download (GOG) Full Version









Disney's Hercules was launched on Oct 24, 1997

Become a real hero in a battle of mythic proportions. You’re not simply alongside for the journey, you’re Hercules. So bounce within the hero seat and prepare to battle your means by way of three historic worlds, ten difficult phases, and a hoard of mythological monsters. Defend Thebes from the evil Centaurs and Harpies! Fight off the menacing Titans on Mt. Olympus! Defeat the multi-headed Hydra and ship a hot-headed Hades again the place he belongs. Hey, it’s all in a day’s work whenever you’re making an attempt to earn your home among the many gods.









Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Disney’s Hercules is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Disneys.Hercules.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Disney’s Hercules folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10

