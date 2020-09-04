Doraemon Story Of Seasons Free Download (B5228312) Full Version









Doraemon Story Of Seasons was launched on Oct 10, 2019

Doraemon meets Story of Seasons on this new, contemporary tackle farming! Japan’s adored Doraemon franchise involves Steam in Story of Seasons, a beloved farming simulation sequence lasting over 20 years. The setting is Natura, and on the heart of this land is the magical Big Tree. Doraemon and pals will every tackle a job to assist out round city! The theme of this expertise is creating bonds with the city residents, and whereas doing so, having fun with the heart-warming interactions via every character and the half they play within the story. But constructing a farm and elevating horses and cattle like in different Story of Seasons video games isn’t the one factor to do. Explore the city of Natura, go on adventures, catch bugs and far rather more! Fans of the Doraemon sequence can even be completely satisfied to know that Doraemon’s devices can be utilized to help you in your new, on a regular basis life! Enjoy the nostalgia of Doraemon and Story of Seasons whereas serving to Noby dwell his farm life on this distinctive, lovable land!









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8400 or AMD Phenom II X2 550

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 9800 GTX+ or Radeon HD 3870

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 750 MB accessible house

Sound Card: DirectX suitable soundcard or onboard chipset

