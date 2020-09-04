Juicy Realm Free Download (B5313484) Full Version









Juicy Realm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Juicy Realm was launched on May 3, 2018

About The Game

The Order of Things… Disrupted. “Many years in the future, humanity looks upward in despair at plants, now standing atop the food chain. How could they have been so arrogant…” Only when crops started sprouting legs and arms and growing self-awareness did humanity really start to know the menace that these as soon as photosynthesis-dependent creatures posed. No one might perceive how the crops took this massive evolutionary leap in such a short while, one thing that took their animal counterparts thousands and thousands of years to perform. One factor is definite, now could be the time for humanity to make their stand to be able to keep on the prime of the meals chain.As one of many first explorers of the newly found plant empire, you should repeatedly drive deeper and deeper into the enemy’s lair. Defeat weird and colourful fruits whereas retrieving new gear, weapons, and assets to defend your self and broaden your base camp. If you’re unable to defeat the overwhelming damaging pressure of the plant military alone, invite a number of buddies to assist and allow you to uncover the secrets and techniques behind this unusual new world.Game Features









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7+

Windows 7+ Processor: 1.8 GHz Processor

1.8 GHz Processor Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 5500

Intel(R) HD Graphics 5500 Additional Notes: OpenGL 3.2+

