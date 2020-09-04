Friday, September 4, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Kenshi Free Download (v1.0.47B) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kenshi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kenshi was launched on Dec 6, 2018About The GameA free-roaming squad based mostly RPG...
    Read more
    Games

    Iratus: Lord Of The Dead Free Download (v176.12.00 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Iratus: Lord Of The Dead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Iratus: Lord Of The Dead was launched on Apr 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes Free Download (v1.9.16) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes was launched on Oct 8,...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Shapes & Beats Free Download (v1.4.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Shapes & Beats Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Shapes & Beats was launched on May 31, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Juicy Realm Free Download (B5313484) Full Version




    Juicy Realm Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Juicy Realm was launched on May 3, 2018

    About The Game

    The Order of Things… Disrupted. “Many years in the future, humanity looks upward in despair at plants, now standing atop the food chain. How could they have been so arrogant…” Only when crops started sprouting legs and arms and growing self-awareness did humanity really start to know the menace that these as soon as photosynthesis-dependent creatures posed. No one might perceive how the crops took this massive evolutionary leap in such a short while, one thing that took their animal counterparts thousands and thousands of years to perform. One factor is definite, now could be the time for humanity to make their stand to be able to keep on the prime of the meals chain.As one of many first explorers of the newly found plant empire, you should repeatedly drive deeper and deeper into the enemy’s lair. Defeat weird and colourful fruits whereas retrieving new gear, weapons, and assets to defend your self and broaden your base camp. If you’re unable to defeat the overwhelming damaging pressure of the plant military alone, invite a number of buddies to assist and allow you to uncover the secrets and techniques behind this unusual new world.Game Features




    How to Download & Install Juicy Realm

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Juicy Realm is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Juicy.Realm.Build.5313484.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Juicy Realm folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Juicy Realm Free Download

    Juicy Realm (B5313484)
    Size: 248.92 MB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7+
    • Processor: 1.8 GHz Processor
    • Memory:  4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 5500
    • Additional Notes: OpenGL 3.2+

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Kenshi Free Download (v1.0.47B) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kenshi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kenshi was launched on Dec 6, 2018About The GameA free-roaming squad based mostly RPG...
    Read more
    Games

    Iratus: Lord Of The Dead Free Download (v176.12.00 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Iratus: Lord Of The Dead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Iratus: Lord Of The Dead was launched on Apr 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes Free Download (v1.9.16) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes was launched on Oct 8,...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Shapes & Beats Free Download (v1.4.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Shapes & Beats Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Shapes & Beats was launched on May 31, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    JUMANJI: The Video Game Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Jumanji: The Video Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Jumanji: The Video Game was launched on Nov 8, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Kenshi Free Download (v1.0.47B) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kenshi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kenshi was launched on Dec 6, 2018About The GameA free-roaming squad based mostly RPG...
    Read more
    Games

    Iratus: Lord Of The Dead Free Download (v176.12.00 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Iratus: Lord Of The Dead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Iratus: Lord Of The Dead was launched on Apr 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes Free Download (v1.9.16) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes was launched on Oct 8,...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Shapes & Beats Free Download (v1.4.12) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Shapes & Beats Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Shapes & Beats was launched on May 31, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Brothers In Arms: Earned In Blood Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brothers In Arms: Earned In Blood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brothers In Arms: Earned In Blood was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Broken Reality Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Broken Reality Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Broken Reality was launched on Nov 29, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Brawlout Free Download (v1.7.10) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brawlout Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brawlout was launched on Aug 20, 2018About The GameBrawlout packs a punch with sofa...
    Read more
    Games

    Brave Alchemist Colette Free Download (v1.03 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brave Alchemist Colette Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brave Alchemist Colette was launched on Apr 27, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Braid Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Braid Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Braid was launched on Apr 10, 2009About The GameHow to Download & Install BraidClick the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020