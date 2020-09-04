Kingdoms And Castles Free Download (v117r7z & Incl. DLC) Full Version









Kingdoms And Castles Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kingdoms And Castles was launched on Jul 20, 2017

About The Game

Kingdoms and Castles is a recreation about rising a kingdom from a tiny hamlet to a sprawling metropolis and imposing fort. Your kingdom should survive a residing and harmful world. Do the viking raiders make off together with your villagers? Or are they stopped, filled with arrows, on the fort gates? Does a dragon torch your granary, your folks dying of hunger within the winter, or can you flip the beast again? The success of your kingdom relies upon solely in your ability as a metropolis and chateau planner. Strategically structure your city to enhance your peasants’ happiness and to draw new residents. Tax them simply sufficient to fund your fort. Make certain your peasants are fed within the winter and healed of plagues. Build church buildings to maintain them from despair and taverns to maintain them blissful. You may even throw festivals in case you’ve constructed a city sq.! Send out wooden cutters to gather wooden, arrange stone quarries to construct your castles, and farm the land effectively so your city can develop and thrive. The new land you’re settling is prone to viking invasion. These raiders search to kidnap and kill your peasants, steal your assets, and burn your city to the bottom. Use a strong fort constructing system the place castles are constructed utilizing blocks which will be positioned wherever. Towers and partitions are dynamically created based mostly on the way you stack and prepare them. Archer towers and different weapon emplacements have longer vary the upper their tower. Try completely different layouts to greatest defend your kingdom and specific your glory as a king or queen.









System Requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1 (64-bit)

Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+, 2.5GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+, 2.5GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 256mb or ATI Radeon HD 5670 256mb or Intel HD Graphics 4600

nVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 256mb or ATI Radeon HD 5670 256mb or Intel HD Graphics 4600 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

