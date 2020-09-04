Saturday, September 5, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    I Am Alive Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I Am Alive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Am Alive was launched on Sep 6, 2012About The GameAfter having...
    Read more
    Games

    Hydroneer Free Download (v1.3.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hydroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hydroneer was launched on May 8, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install HydroneerClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download (v1.0.0.141 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hunting Simulator 2 was launched on Jul 16, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    House Party Free Download (v0.17.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    House Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. House Party was launched on Jun 30, 2017About The GameHouse Party, in its...
    Read more

    Kingdoms And Castles Free Download (v117r7z & Incl. DLC) Full Version




    Kingdoms And Castles Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kingdoms And Castles was launched on Jul 20, 2017

    About The Game

    Kingdoms and Castles is a recreation about rising a kingdom from a tiny hamlet to a sprawling metropolis and imposing fort. Your kingdom should survive a residing and harmful world. Do the viking raiders make off together with your villagers? Or are they stopped, filled with arrows, on the fort gates? Does a dragon torch your granary, your folks dying of hunger within the winter, or can you flip the beast again? The success of your kingdom relies upon solely in your ability as a metropolis and chateau planner. Strategically structure your city to enhance your peasants’ happiness and to draw new residents. Tax them simply sufficient to fund your fort. Make certain your peasants are fed within the winter and healed of plagues. Build church buildings to maintain them from despair and taverns to maintain them blissful. You may even throw festivals in case you’ve constructed a city sq.! Send out wooden cutters to gather wooden, arrange stone quarries to construct your castles, and farm the land effectively so your city can develop and thrive. The new land you’re settling is prone to viking invasion. These raiders search to kidnap and kill your peasants, steal your assets, and burn your city to the bottom. Use a strong fort constructing system the place castles are constructed utilizing blocks which will be positioned wherever. Towers and partitions are dynamically created based mostly on the way you stack and prepare them. Archer towers and different weapon emplacements have longer vary the upper their tower. Try completely different layouts to greatest defend your kingdom and specific your glory as a king or queen.




    How to Download & Install Kingdoms And Castles

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Kingdoms And Castles is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Kingdoms.and.Castles.v117r7z.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Kingdoms And Castles folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Kingdoms And Castles Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Kingdoms And Castles Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1 (64-bit)
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+, 2.5GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 256mb or ATI Radeon HD 5670 256mb or Intel HD Graphics 4600
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    I Am Alive Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I Am Alive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Am Alive was launched on Sep 6, 2012About The GameAfter having...
    Read more
    Games

    Hydroneer Free Download (v1.3.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hydroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hydroneer was launched on May 8, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install HydroneerClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download (v1.0.0.141 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hunting Simulator 2 was launched on Jul 16, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    House Party Free Download (v0.17.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    House Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. House Party was launched on Jun 30, 2017About The GameHouse Party, in its...
    Read more
    Games

    House On The Hill Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    House On The Hill Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. House On The Hill was launched on Jul 29, 2020About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    I Am Alive Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I Am Alive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Am Alive was launched on Sep 6, 2012About The GameAfter having...
    Read more
    Games

    Hydroneer Free Download (v1.3.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hydroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hydroneer was launched on May 8, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install HydroneerClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download (v1.0.0.141 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hunting Simulator 2 was launched on Jul 16, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    House Party Free Download (v0.17.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    House Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. House Party was launched on Jun 30, 2017About The GameHouse Party, in its...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Blade And Sorcery Free Download (Update 8.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Blade And Sorcery Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Blade And Sorcery was launched on Dec 11, 2018About The GameThe period...
    Read more
    Games

    Blackthorn Arena Free Download (v1.1.2 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Blackthorn Arena Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Blackthorn Arena was launched on Jan 17, 2020About The GameBuy slaves and prepare...
    Read more
    Games

    Bloodrayne Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bloodrayne Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Bloodrayne was launched on Sep 9, 2003About The GameHow to Download & Install BloodrayneClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Bite The Bullet Free Download (B5413281) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bite The Bullet Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bite The Bullet was launched on Aug 13, 2020About The GameBite The...
    Read more
    Games

    Beyond Good And Evil Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Beyond Good And Evil Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Beyond Good And Evil was launched on Nov 11, 2003About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020