Saturday, September 5, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Fade To Silence Free Download (Incl. Hotfix 5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Fade To Silence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Fade To Silence was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameFade to...
    Read more
    Games

    Factory Town Free Download (v0.160f) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factory Town Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factory Town was launched on Mar 12, 2019About The GameFactory Town is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Factorio Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factorio Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factorio was launched on Feb 25, 2016About The GameFactorio is a recreation during which...
    Read more
    Games

    Feel The Snow Free Download (v02.14.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Feel The Snow Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Feel The Snow was launched on Dec 13, 2019About The GameFeel the...
    Read more

    Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free Download (v1.38.1.0S & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Euro Truck Simulator 2 was launched on Oct 12, 2012

    About The Game

    Travel throughout Europe as king of the street, a trucker who delivers necessary cargo throughout spectacular distances! With dozens of cities to discover from the UK, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and plenty of extra, your endurance, ability and velocity will all be pushed to their limits. If you’ve bought what it takes to be a part of an elite trucking power, get behind the wheel and show it! Transport an unlimited number of cargo throughout greater than 60 European cities and construct your personal fleet of vehicles, purchase garages, rent drivers, handle your organization for max income.




    How to Download & Install Euro Truck Simulator 2

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Euro Truck Simulator 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Euro.Truck.Simulator.2.v1.38.1.0.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Euro Truck Simulator 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Dual core CPU 2.4 GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTS 450-class (Intel HD 4000)
    • Hard Drive: 3 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Fade To Silence Free Download (Incl. Hotfix 5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Fade To Silence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Fade To Silence was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameFade to...
    Read more
    Games

    Factory Town Free Download (v0.160f) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factory Town Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factory Town was launched on Mar 12, 2019About The GameFactory Town is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Factorio Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factorio Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factorio was launched on Feb 25, 2016About The GameFactorio is a recreation during which...
    Read more
    Games

    Feel The Snow Free Download (v02.14.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Feel The Snow Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Feel The Snow was launched on Dec 13, 2019About The GameFeel the...
    Read more
    Games

    Expeditions: Viking Free Download (v1.0.7.4 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Expeditions: Viking Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Expeditions: Viking was launched on Apr 27, 2017About The GameGet prepared for an...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Fade To Silence Free Download (Incl. Hotfix 5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Fade To Silence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Fade To Silence was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameFade to...
    Read more
    Games

    Factory Town Free Download (v0.160f) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factory Town Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factory Town was launched on Mar 12, 2019About The GameFactory Town is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Factorio Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factorio Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factorio was launched on Feb 25, 2016About The GameFactorio is a recreation during which...
    Read more
    Games

    Feel The Snow Free Download (v02.14.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Feel The Snow Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Feel The Snow was launched on Dec 13, 2019About The GameFeel the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was launched on Aug 7,...
    Read more
    Games

    Little Witch Nobeta Free Download (v0.1072) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Little Witch Nobeta Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Little Witch Nobeta was launched on Jun 23, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Little Town Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Little Town Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Little Town Hero was launched on Jul 9, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Little Busters! Ecstasy Edition Free Download (v1.2.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Little Busters! Ecstasy Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Little Busters! Ecstasy Edition was launched on Nov 1, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Little Big Adventure 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Little Big Adventure 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Little Big Adventure 2 was launched on May 31, 1997About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020