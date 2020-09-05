Saturday, September 5, 2020
    Hand Simulator Free Download (v4.6) Full Version

    Hand Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hand Simulator was launched on Jul 18, 2017About The GameHand Simulator is a...
    Games

    Hellgate: London Free Download (v2.1.0.4) Full Version

    Hellgate: London Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hellgate: London was launched on Nov 15, 2018About The GameHellgate: London offers a...
    Games

    Honey Select 2 Free Download (v1.1.4 – R4) Full Version

    Honey Select 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Honey Select 2 was launched on May 29, 2020About The GameHoney Select...
    Games

    Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy Free Download (v1.59) Full Version

    Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy was launched on...
    Fairy Tail Free Download (B5299340 & DLC’s) Full Version




    Fairy Tail Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Fairy Tail was launched on Jul 29, 2020

    About The Game

    A recreation based mostly on the favored “FAIRY TAIL” is accessible on Steam for the primary time!

    How to Download & Install Fairy Tail

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Fairy Tail is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to FAIRY.TAIL.B5299340.Incl.DLCs.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Fairy Tail folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Fairy Tail Free Download

    Note: Make positive you create a desktop shortcut on “FAIRY_TALE.exe” by proper clicking and choosing “Send to > Desktop (Create Shortcut)”.. and launch it from the desktop. The display screen can be black for a number of moments, then it would launch. Make positive to disable home windows defender within the settings as properly. Once you do these two issues, re-boot your laptop and launch the sport. 




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 8.1 / 10 (64bit)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 4460 or over
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 over or 1280×720 over show
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 10 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file could be performed

