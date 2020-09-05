Saturday, September 5, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Forager Free Download (v4.1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Forager Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Forager was launched on Apr 18, 2019About The GameForager is a 2D open world...
    Read more
    Games

    For the People Free Download (v1.0.1r) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    For the People Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. For the People was launched on Aug 13, 2020About The GameFor the...
    Read more
    Games

    Football Manager 2020 Free Download (v20.4.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Football Manager 2020 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Football Manager 2020 was launched on Nov 18, 2019About The GameRun your...
    Read more
    Games

    Flashing Lights Free Download (v06.22.2020 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Flashing Lights Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Flashing Lights was launched on Jun 7, 2018About The GameEnroll with the police,...
    Read more

    Flashing Lights Free Download (v06.22.2020 & Multiplayer) Full Version




    Flashing Lights Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Flashing Lights was launched on Jun 7, 2018

    About The Game

    Enroll with the police, emergency medical companies or fireplace division and tackle missions distinctive to every service in an open world. Engage in determined automobile chases, diagnose life-threatening accidents, and put out deadly fires! Each division has its personal autos and tools so that you can function whereas on responsibility. Play in single participant, or work along with pals in on-line multiplayer to deal with incidents throughout a shared world. Usually the primary to reply to a legal incident, the police are outfitted with the quickest car and a wide range of tools. Their roles range from handing out parking tickets to chasing down harmful suspects. They’ll do every part they will to stop legal exercise and put a cease to any crimes in progress. As an emergency medical specialist, your job lies in protecting members of the general public alive, treating sufferers’ accidents, prognosis and extra. Lifesaving tools you’ll make the most of consists of medical kits, stretchers and ambulances. The function of the fireplace division extends far past placing out flames, as they work intently with medical companies out within the subject, swiftly reducing open crashed automobiles in order that medical employees can attain the casualty. The fireplace division gained’t interact within the pursuit of suspects, however will deal with the aftermath of an incident, together with, after all, placing out fires. Battling raging flames and releasing trapped civilians entails some heavy-duty gear together with spreaders, a fireplace hose, a fireplace extinguisher and a fireplace truck.




    How to Download & Install Flashing Lights

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Flashing Lights is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Flashing.Lights.v06.22.2020.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Flashing Lights folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Flashing Lights Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Flashing Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64bit)
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 2GHz or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Dedicated graphics card with 1GB reminiscence
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 4 GB out there house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Forager Free Download (v4.1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Forager Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Forager was launched on Apr 18, 2019About The GameForager is a 2D open world...
    Read more
    Games

    For the People Free Download (v1.0.1r) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    For the People Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. For the People was launched on Aug 13, 2020About The GameFor the...
    Read more
    Games

    Football Manager 2020 Free Download (v20.4.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Football Manager 2020 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Football Manager 2020 was launched on Nov 18, 2019About The GameRun your...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy VII Free Download (1997 Original) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy VII Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy VII was launched on Jan 31, 1997About The GameSet in...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy VII Free Download (Steam Version) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy VII Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy VII was launched on Jul 4, 2013About The GameIn Midgar,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Forager Free Download (v4.1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Forager Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Forager was launched on Apr 18, 2019About The GameForager is a 2D open world...
    Read more
    Games

    For the People Free Download (v1.0.1r) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    For the People Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. For the People was launched on Aug 13, 2020About The GameFor the...
    Read more
    Games

    Football Manager 2020 Free Download (v20.4.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Football Manager 2020 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Football Manager 2020 was launched on Nov 18, 2019About The GameRun your...
    Read more
    Games

    Flashing Lights Free Download (v06.22.2020 & Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Flashing Lights Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Flashing Lights was launched on Jun 7, 2018About The GameEnroll with the police,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Maximum Action Free Download (v0.70) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Maximum Action Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Maximum Action was launched on Sep 19, 2018About The GameMAXIMUM Action is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Master Magistrate Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Master Magistrate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Master Magistrate was launched on Jun 12, 2020About The GameAssume the mantle of...
    Read more
    Games

    Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Free Download (v20160804) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance was launched on Jul 26, 2016About The GameMarvel: Ultimate...
    Read more
    Games

    Lost Planet 3 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lost Planet 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lost Planet 3 was launched on Aug 26, 2013About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Manual Samuel Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Manual Samuel Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Manual Samuel was launched on Oct 14, 2016About The GameManual Samuel is a...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020