Good Company Free Download (v0.7.2) Full Version









Good Company Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Good Company was launched on Mar 31, 2020

About The Game

Good Company is a tycoon administration simulation about constructing, automating and optimizing a robotic manufacturing empire, the place you’re the CEO. Play in single-player Campaign Mode, tackling situation ranges and bonus problem maps. Put your information to the check in infinite Freeplay Mode the place success is in your fingers. Start your Good Company from the bottom up. Turn your storage into your first manufacturing headquarters and invent new tech merchandise that may go on to overcome the market. Grow your workforce and delegate all elements of manufacturing. Using the highly effective logistics choices you’ll be capable of automate what you are promoting. Optimize your setup and pave a highway for achievement! Expand past your humble beginnings. Research new applied sciences, from battery cells to robotic elements. Open up new services and set up your empire. Tackle the Campaign Map and bonus problem ranges or carve your personal path in infinite Freeplay Mode.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10

Windows 7 / 8 / 10 Processor: Intel Core i3

Intel Core i3 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GTX 560, AMD Radeon HD 6970

nVidia GTX 560, AMD Radeon HD 6970 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

1 GB obtainable house Sound Card: Windows appropriate

