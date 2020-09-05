Saturday, September 5, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Grey Goo Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Grey Goo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Grey Goo was launched on Jan 23, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Green Hell Free Download (v1.8.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Green Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Green Hell was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The GameGREEN HELL is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Granny Free Download (v1.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Granny Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Granny was launched on Nov 20, 2018About The GameWelcome to Granny. Granny retains you...
    Read more
    Games

    Granblue Fantasy: Versus Free Download (v1.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Granblue Fantasy: Versus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Granblue Fantasy: Versus was launched on Mar 13, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Granny Free Download (v1.2) Full Version




    Granny Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Granny was launched on Nov 20, 2018

    About The Game

    Welcome to Granny. Granny retains you locked in her home and she or he is not going to allow you to go. You get up in a darkish room, you may have a headache and it seems like somebody have hit you within the head. The solely factor that lights up the room is your flashlight mendacity on a desk. The predominant door is roofed with completely different locks and now it’s important to search the home and discover keys and different objects to unlock the door and escape this home. But it’s important to watch out as a result of Granny hears all the things and should you drop one thing on the ground or strolling on a creaking ground she’s going to begin operating to the place she heard that sound. You additionally have to be careful for her bear traps and different issues lurking at the hours of darkness, like her pets, for instance. You can cover in wardrobes and coffins however watch out that she doesn’t see you the place you’re hiding. You can defend your self from Granny utilizing one of many two various kinds of weapons you’ll find in the home. But it solely stops her for some time. Granny provides you 5 days in the home however you’ll be able to earn a further day should you do one thing for her. If you may have failed to flee after the final day… properly, most likely you’ll be able to work out what occurs then.




    How to Download & Install Granny

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Granny is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Granny.v1.2.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Granny folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Granny Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Granny Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64bit
    • Processor: Intel Core TM i5 750
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Sapphire Radeon HD 5770 1GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: With these necessities, it’s endorsed that the sport is performed on Low high quality settings.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Grey Goo Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Grey Goo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Grey Goo was launched on Jan 23, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Green Hell Free Download (v1.8.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Green Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Green Hell was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The GameGREEN HELL is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Granblue Fantasy: Versus Free Download (v1.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Granblue Fantasy: Versus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Granblue Fantasy: Versus was launched on Mar 13, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Good Company Free Download (v0.7.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Good Company Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Good Company was launched on Mar 31, 2020About The GameGood Company is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Godhood Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Godhood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Godhood was launched on Aug 11, 2020About The GameGuide your Disciples, create your individual...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Grey Goo Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Grey Goo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Grey Goo was launched on Jan 23, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Green Hell Free Download (v1.8.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Green Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Green Hell was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The GameGREEN HELL is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Granny Free Download (v1.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Granny Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Granny was launched on Nov 20, 2018About The GameWelcome to Granny. Granny retains you...
    Read more
    Games

    Granblue Fantasy: Versus Free Download (v1.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Granblue Fantasy: Versus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Granblue Fantasy: Versus was launched on Mar 13, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Fade To Silence Free Download (Incl. Hotfix 5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Fade To Silence Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Fade To Silence was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameFade to...
    Read more
    Games

    Factory Town Free Download (v0.160f) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factory Town Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factory Town was launched on Mar 12, 2019About The GameFactory Town is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Factorio Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Factorio Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Factorio was launched on Feb 25, 2016About The GameFactorio is a recreation during which...
    Read more
    Games

    Feel The Snow Free Download (v02.14.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Feel The Snow Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Feel The Snow was launched on Dec 13, 2019About The GameFeel the...
    Read more
    Games

    Expeditions: Viking Free Download (v1.0.7.4 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Expeditions: Viking Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Expeditions: Viking was launched on Apr 27, 2017About The GameGet prepared for an...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020