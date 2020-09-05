Granny Free Download (v1.2) Full Version









Granny Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Granny was launched on Nov 20, 2018

About The Game

Welcome to Granny. Granny retains you locked in her home and she or he is not going to allow you to go. You get up in a darkish room, you may have a headache and it seems like somebody have hit you within the head. The solely factor that lights up the room is your flashlight mendacity on a desk. The predominant door is roofed with completely different locks and now it’s important to search the home and discover keys and different objects to unlock the door and escape this home. But it’s important to watch out as a result of Granny hears all the things and should you drop one thing on the ground or strolling on a creaking ground she’s going to begin operating to the place she heard that sound. You additionally have to be careful for her bear traps and different issues lurking at the hours of darkness, like her pets, for instance. You can cover in wardrobes and coffins however watch out that she doesn’t see you the place you’re hiding. You can defend your self from Granny utilizing one of many two various kinds of weapons you’ll find in the home. But it solely stops her for some time. Granny provides you 5 days in the home however you’ll be able to earn a further day should you do one thing for her. If you may have failed to flee after the final day… properly, most likely you’ll be able to work out what occurs then.









How to Download & Install Granny

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Granny is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Granny.v1.2.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Granny folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Granny Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Granny Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64bit

Windows 7,8,10 64bit Processor: Intel Core TM i5 750

Intel Core TM i5 750 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Sapphire Radeon HD 5770 1GB

Sapphire Radeon HD 5770 1GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 1 GB obtainable area

1 GB obtainable area Additional Notes: With these necessities, it’s endorsed that the sport is performed on Low high quality settings.

