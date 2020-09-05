Saturday, September 5, 2020
    Hand Simulator Free Download (v4.6) Full Version




    Hand Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hand Simulator was launched on Jul 18, 2017

    About The Game

    Hand Simulator is a sport wherein you management your personal palms (You don’t want a VR helmet, you simply want a keyboard and mouse). There are many various ranges the place you’ll be able to play with spinners, plunge into the subtleties of dealing with weapons, milk a cow, participate in a Mexican duel with your pals, have an excellent time fishing, play chess or just chat in an nameless membership. Hand Simulator is a sport the place everybody finds leisure for his or her tastes.

    How to Download & Install Hand Simulator

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Hand Simulator is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Hand.Simulator.v4.6.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Hand Simulator folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Hand Simulator Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Hand Simulator Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD 4000, GeForce 8800, ATI 1950 or higher
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 3700 MB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c appropriate audio system
    • Additional Notes: Keyboadr, Mouse (No want VR helmet, it’s non-compulsory)

    DOWNLOAD NOW




