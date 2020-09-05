Saturday, September 5, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Hellpoint Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hellpoint Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hellpoint was launched on Jul 30, 2020About The GameHellpoint is a darkish and difficult...
    Read more
    Games

    Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms was launched on Mar 13, 2018About The GameThis remastered...
    Read more
    Games

    Hello Neighbor Free Download (v1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hello Neighbor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hello Neighbor was launched on Dec 8, 2017About The GameHello Neighbor is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Helldorado Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Helldorado Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Helldorado was launched on Apr 30, 2009About The Game1883, SANTA FE. Peace on this...
    Read more

    Heartbound Free Download (v1.0.91) Full Version




    Heartbound Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heartbound was launched on Dec 24, 2018

    About The Game

    Heartbound is a non-traditional role-playing sport a few boy, his canine, secrets and techniques, and sanity. Heartbound doesn’t use the normal programs of Levels, Experience, or Consumables. Everything is skill-based and fight can change based mostly in your relationships with others or issues you might have accomplished. Weapons will be discovered all through the world they usually increase how a lot harm you deal in sure conditions. Every enemy you encounter has distinctive mini-games that you’ll not see anyplace else within the sport. There are not any random battles and a lot of encounters are avoidable based mostly on the way you progress. Combat by no means ends in loss of life and defeating somebody permits you to see their reminiscences from their perspective. What you do from there may be as much as you.




    How to Download & Install Heartbound

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Heartbound is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Heartbound.v1.0.91.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Heartbound folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Heartbound Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Heartbound Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Processor: 1.2Ghz+
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 512MB
    • Storage: 500 MB out there area
    • Additional Notes: This sport is locked to 60 frames per second.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Hellpoint Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hellpoint Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hellpoint was launched on Jul 30, 2020About The GameHellpoint is a darkish and difficult...
    Read more
    Games

    Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms was launched on Mar 13, 2018About The GameThis remastered...
    Read more
    Games

    Hello Neighbor Free Download (v1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hello Neighbor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hello Neighbor was launched on Dec 8, 2017About The GameHello Neighbor is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Helldorado Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Helldorado Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Helldorado was launched on Apr 30, 2009About The Game1883, SANTA FE. Peace on this...
    Read more
    Games

    Hearts Of Iron IV: Field Marshal Edition Free Download (v1.9.3 Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hearts Of Iron IV Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hearts Of Iron IV was launched on Jun 6, 2016About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Hellpoint Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hellpoint Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hellpoint was launched on Jul 30, 2020About The GameHellpoint is a darkish and difficult...
    Read more
    Games

    Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms was launched on Mar 13, 2018About The GameThis remastered...
    Read more
    Games

    Hello Neighbor Free Download (v1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hello Neighbor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hello Neighbor was launched on Dec 8, 2017About The GameHello Neighbor is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Helldorado Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Helldorado Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Helldorado was launched on Apr 30, 2009About The Game1883, SANTA FE. Peace on this...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Gears Of War Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gears Of War Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gears Of War was launched on Nov 07, 2006About The GameGears of...
    Read more
    Games

    G-senjou No Maou – The Devil On G-string Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    G-senjou No Maou – The Devil On G-string Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. G-senjou No Maou – The Devil On...
    Read more
    Games

    Full Throttle Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Full Throttle Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Full Throttle Remastered was launched on Apr 18, 2017About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Full Service Free Download (v1.33 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Full Service Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Full Service was launched on Mar 16, 2020About The GameTomoki Nakamoto is a...
    Read more
    Games

    FUEL Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    FUEL Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. FUEL was launched on Jun 2, 2009About The GameHow to Download & Install FUELClick...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020